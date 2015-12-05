posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on December 5th, 2015 at 2:00 pm

Never has it happened in this season, that a captain has given a punishment to any housemate for breaking the rules. But Priya is definitely different from others. She takes the stand for what she thinks is right and follows the rules.

So on day 54 we finally got to see a housemate getting punished for not following the rules and who else would fit into this more than controversy queen Mandana. Priya took strict action against Mandana and decided to punish her and set an example that from now on whoever breaks the rules will not be shown mercy. Mandana’s legs were tied down with weight and she was made to take the rounds of the garden area. It was really difficult for her to do that while being chained up. She was really pissed off at this and started to cry while doing it.

Now one thing’s for sure that Mandana will not take it well. How will she get back at Priya for this? Find out in the next episode!

