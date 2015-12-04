Bigg Boss 9, Day 54: Lalach Buri Bala hai!

posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on December 4th, 2015 at 12:22 pm

Every human being on this planet has been greedy once in their lives. Greed is the by product of selfishness and in the Bigg Boss house there might be a few people who are greedy and just look out for themselves.

So to test this emotion, the fourth part of the ‘5 Dosh’ task will be pretty handy. For this task, Rochelle will be up against Kawaljit. Now you might wonder what Bigg Boss could use as a bait to lure them to become greedy.

It was nothing other than the ticket to the Grand Finale of Bigg Boss Season 9. If that doesn’t grind their gears, I don’t know what will. Just imagine, a direct entry in to the finals. That means they will be safe until then and regardless of the fact that they do the weekly tasks or not, they will not get evicted. Whoever picks up the ticket, loses the task but goes in to the final. Seems like there is no loss in this task. A win-win situation in both scenarios.

Who will be able to resist this offer? And who will falter? Find out during the next episode!

