posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on December 4th, 2015 at 4:16 pm

After two heavy doses of Ego and Lust, the third part of ‘5 Dosh’ is up for the housemates. This time it is all about controlling their ‘Krodh’ i.e. anger. One member from each team will face off against each other.

Mandana will be taking up the task from her team while from the other team Rishabh will be up for it. Both of them were put up in separate cages which were set up in the garden area. Now the catch here was that both of them were irritated and agitated by the opposite team members. Whoever lost their patience first and got angry lost the task. It was a massacre when the housemates were irritating them. They were playing with their personal stuff and throwing garbage on them. It was really awful to even watch. I wonder who could probably have so much of patience.

So who do you think snapped first? Rishabh or Mandana? Find out on the next episode!

