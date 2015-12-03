posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on December 3rd, 2015 at 1:39 pm

When Mandana declared that she would go on with the task, there wasn’t much that her team members could do. She was really desperate to do this task and so as a good teammate, Prince was watching her back as he supported her while she was arguing with the other housemates. She has mentioned that she had a connection with her belongings and she wanted revenge.

That's when, Kishwer jumped into this conversation and said that even Kawaljit had a connection with his belongings, but he isn’t reacting like that. She even suggested Mandana not to use double standards in the house. Mandana didn’t take this too well and was seen visibly upset. So, Prince got involved in the matter and a big argument took place between Prince and Kishwer.

It was odd to see two such close friends fighting against each other at such a time. They both were shouting like crazy and only their voices could be heard throughout the house.

How will this end? Will this fight last longer than expected or is it just a fuski bomb? Find out during the next episode!

