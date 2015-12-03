posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on December 3rd, 2015 at 12:01 pm

We all know how difficult it is for men to not to fall for a beautiful looking. Even difficult if that beautiful and sexy woman is trying to seduce them. Yes, I am talking proper seducing!

Well it seems that two guys in the Bigg Boss house will get this chance in the next level of the ‘5 dosh’ task, Lust. And those two members happen to be the heart throbs of the house, Rishabh and Prince. But both of them will be competing against each other. No! not in the way that you are thinking.

The task is that a lovely lady will try to seduce them all the way and whoever gives in to the dosh first, will lose the task. Both of their heart rates will be constantly monitored and that will decide who breaks down first.

Prince, like always is eyeing to win this task and on the other hand Rishabh has a lot to prove. So gentlemen, get your seat belts on! The show is about to get hotter and steamier!

Who will break down first? Who will control his urges? The answer is in the next episode.

