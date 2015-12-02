posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on December 2nd, 2015 at 12:54 pm

Just like we, the citizens of India, have the right to vote, the contestants in the Bigg Boss house also have the right to nominate. Imagine, in this democracy, what would happen if your right to vote was snatched from you?

Well, the housemates are facing a similar situation in the Bigg Boss 9 house, as Bigg Boss stripped them off of their right to nominate. This week only one member will have the right to nominate the other housemates and that contestant is … *drum roll* … Priya!

Yes, the captain of the house will get this special power during this week and the democracy will turn into dictatorship (just for a little while). Priya will solely decide the people who will be nominated, this means the other housemates will not sleep in peace. Especially the ones who keep arguing with Priya over and over again.

So who will Priya nominate? Watch the next episode to find out!

