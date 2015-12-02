posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on December 2nd, 2015 at 6:33 pm
We have already seen a lot of fights and arguments in the house, that tobover petty issues But this one has definitely surpassed all of them. Imagine what can be the pettiest issue that one could fight over. Now double the pettiness and your answer is… Biscuit!
This Biscuit fight was bigger than you can imagine as it roped in a lot of housemates in to the brawl. It all started when Rishabh stole Mandana’s diet biscuits to teach her a lesson. She saw him hide those biscuits and she confronted him over this.
Recommended
Post Your Comments