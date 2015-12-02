posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on December 2nd, 2015 at 7:14 pm

You might remember the time when Bigg Boss told Rishabh that he came into the house as a Don but now he is being taken as a joke by everyone. Even if you don’t remember, it seems that Rishabh remembers it very well.

He was seen playing mind games with the housemates again when he tried to create a rift between Prince and Suyyash, who are very good friends. There is no denying the fact that both of them are strong contenders in the house and Rishabh has targeted them both. Rishabh was seen back bitching about Suyyash when Prince was getting his head shaven and later in the bathroom, he followed up a conversation with Suyyash and told him it was Suyyash and Kishwer who have made Prince so much strong in the game and that Prince was taking full advantage of them!

Will Rishabh succeed in his attempt to create a rift? Or is the bond between Suyyash and Prince unbreakable?

Find out more in today's episode!

Bigg Boss Khabri