posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on December 1st, 2015 at 3:03 pm

The contestants are aware how important the potli task is, as it will affect the prize money directly. Maybe that is why most of them are still clinging on to their potlis and waiting for the task to end, so that they can get their well earned fruit.

But with 24 hours in, contestants such as Mandana, Rishabh, Rimi and Kawaljit have already given up on it. With these four out of the game, it is evident that the amount to be won, is not what everyone expected. But, the other contestants are still desperate to hold on to their potlis as they don’t want to lose out on anymore amount of money. I have to appreciate Suyyash as he showed crude patience and determination to do his task even though his sister was just a few yards away from him. He certainly stole the show. But the real test begins now.

With the possibility of a large amount of the money already gone, the housemates will be in a lot of stress. How long will they hold on to it? How much money can they bag? Keep watching to know more.

Bigg Boss Khabri