Bigg Boss 9, Day 51: Captain Crumble!

December 1st, 2015

Priya is undoubtedly one of the strongest personalities in the Bigg Boss 9 house. This week she was crowned the captain and since she has taken charge, she has had small rifts with the other housemates.

But on Day 51, when it was time to divide the household chores amongst the housemates, things got out of control. Priya, as the captain, was assigning the household chores and that’s when she told Mandana that the Iranian actress would have to cook for the other contestants. Mandana outrightly declined to do the job and said that she wouldn’t. Priya told her that is wasn’t a request and she had to do it and everyone else also has their responsibilities.

But the controversy queen just couldn’t come to terms with Priya and started shouting and commenting “Mother India” on Priya’s behavior. This turned into a heated argument and some very foul words were exchanged. Rishabh and Kishwer also got a bit involved in the fiasco.

This is one hell of a fight, folks! Who do you think will back down? Priya? Or Mandana?  Find out for yourself on the next episode!

