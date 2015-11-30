posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on November 30th, 2015 at 1:10 pm

You might have heard our Prime Minister’s “Mann Ki Baat” a lot of times. And, on day 50, Salman asked Priya to do some Mann ki Baat, but the twist was that she had to tell what the others were thinking and not what she was thinking.

Yes, this happened during the ‘potli’ task when Priya was the Sanchalak and the things were getting boring. Salman intervened and told Priya to contemplate what the other contestants were thinking while holding the rope. Priya tried to enact like each of the contestants and it certainly proved to be a fun activity. She enacted like Rimi and showcased what she might have been thinking but that's when Rochelle jumped in and did it better, giving everyone a reason to laugh. This task brought in a lot of energy into the housemates and made the task much easier for them. They were also shown a series of amounts which were:

0

67

288889

1935

250000

198065

250000

77711

Then Salman asked the contestants to guess the amount of money in their potlis and the game of wild guessing started.

What do you think peeps? Who has got the biggest amount in their potlis? To know, watch the next episode.

Bigg Boss Khabri