Bigg Boss 9, Day 50: Bigg Boss knows how to distract Housemates!

posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on November 30th, 2015 at 1:32 pm

This potli task is more difficult than you guys can even imagine. Standing there, holding a rope for god knows how long, isn’t a piece of cake folks.

And if that wasn’t enough, the contestants will also have to resist a lot of distractions. For example, the Jallad came into the house and started taking the personal belongings of the contestants, right in front of them. He took Kawaljeet’s clothes and specs, Kishwer’s make-up and jewelry, Rochelle’s make-up etc. He also took pictures and protein shakes of a lot of contestants.

Imagine how you would feel if someone was taking your personal belongings and you couldn’t do anything about it? You need immense patience. However, the biggest distraction was for Suyyash. His sister came into the house and waited for him in the confession room. He was shown the visual of his sister sitting in the room and pleading to Bigg Boss to let her talk to Suyyash and the TV actor couldn't take it and broke down after seeing that.

Will Suyyash be able to resist this? Or will he walk away to meet his sister?

Answer is in the upcoming episode.

Bigg Boss Khabri!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with