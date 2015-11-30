posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on November 30th, 2015 at 1:32 pm

This potli task is more difficult than you guys can even imagine. Standing there, holding a rope for god knows how long, isn’t a piece of cake folks.

And if that wasn’t enough, the contestants will also have to resist a lot of distractions. For example, the Jallad came into the house and started taking the personal belongings of the contestants, right in front of them. He took Kawaljeet’s clothes and specs, Kishwer’s make-up and jewelry, Rochelle’s make-up etc. He also took pictures and protein shakes of a lot of contestants.

Imagine how you would feel if someone was taking your personal belongings and you couldn’t do anything about it? You need immense patience. However, the biggest distraction was for Suyyash. His sister came into the house and waited for him in the confession room. He was shown the visual of his sister sitting in the room and pleading to Bigg Boss to let her talk to Suyyash and the TV actor couldn't take it and broke down after seeing that.

Will Suyyash be able to resist this? Or will he walk away to meet his sister?

Answer is in the upcoming episode.

Bigg Boss Khabri!