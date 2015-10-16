posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on October 16th, 2015 at 4:46 pm

Well, that's what it looks like on Day 5. After days of bitching about ex-boyfriend Ankit Gera, Roopal Tyagi was spotted gushing while talking about her former lover. Apparently, Roopal was seen talking to partner Digangna Suryavanshi about how she still has a soft corner for Ankit.

YES! You read that right. She mentioned how it has been hard for her to move on from him, but wait she had more to say. Roopal revealed that even though it had been two years, she still might have a soft corner for him somewhere and so her actions have been very normal with Ankit. Have butterflies started fluttering again in Roopal’s stomach?

Well, fate brought them under the same Bigg Boss 9 roof, but we have not seen any slap as of yet. Even though they have been bitching and ignoring each other, the ex-couple still have some feelings maybe as they have toned down their arguments.

Past has caught up on a lot of people in the Bigg Boss and it seems that we might see another chapter beginning in their lives again.

But will this change things around in the Bigg Boss house? Will there be another set of love birds apart from Rochelle-Keith and Suyyash-Kishwer?? To know more, catch all the action on Bigg Boss on Day 5.

Bigg Boss Khabri!