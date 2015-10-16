posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on October 16th, 2015 at 1:14 pm

Four days have already passed in the Bigg Boss 9 house and the contestants have been forming a very nice bond with their partners as they try to work hard together to win the coveted Bigg Boss title. Though most jodis have been cordial and happy with their partner, a few haven't been. So after the captain task, Bigg Boss announced a new surprise for the inmates.

Two contestant were given a golden opportunity to change/swap their partner. Captains Vikas Bhalla and Yuvika Chaudhary spoke to each contestant one by one and while most of them refused to swap as they were happy with their pair, two contestant pairs - Rimi Sen-Suyyash Rai and Aman Verma-Kishwer Merchantt requested Bigg Boss to swap their partners.

But, Bigg Boss is the ultimate person and he rejected this idea because of the fact that Aman-Kishwer had performed the tasks very well. So captains instructed Prince Narula and Rochelle Maria Rao to swap with Rimi and Suyyash.

So now you will see Rimi and Rochelle together, while Suyyash will be seen with Prince. The other contestants will be in the same pair as earlier and there won't be changes made now.

Everyone was happy after the task today and a lot more twists, turns and surprises.

All's well that ends well,

Bigg Boss Khabri!