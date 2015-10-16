posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on October 16th, 2015 at 12:51 pm

No one can forget the first night in the Bigg Boss 9 house when the contestant jodis were asked to choose the bags of only one person while the other contestant’s bag would be shredded. It was something that neither the contestants nor the audience would have accepted.

But the Khabri has got some news for you. Newly crowned captain, Vikas Bhalla got a surprise after he and Yuvika will be declared as the new captains. And the reward for Vikas would be nothing other than his BAG that he had given up for Yuvika. So it seems like it’s a win-win situation for this Jodi.

After her spectacular performance in the luxury budget and captain’s task, Keshwar Merchantt will also taste the same fruit. Yes, you heard it right! She also got her bag back. Vikas and Kishwer were seen to be on cloud 9 after this reward and they had a lot to cheer about after this fantastic surprise.

But what about the other inmates? Are they going to be jealous? Or Will they be happy for Vikas and Kishwer and angry at themselves? To answer those questions, check out Bigg Boss 9 !

