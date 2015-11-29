posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on November 29th, 2015 at 4:58 pm

On Day 49 Varun and Kriti, who are a part of the Dilwale team, met with Salman Khan after their promotional stint inside the house. Both Varun and Kriti are big fans of Salman, so they were very excited to meet him.

During their conversation, Varun said that his whole family is full of directors and so even he would want to try his hand at direction some day. That's when he made Salman and Kriti do a romantic scene together. They re-enacted the chandelier scene from ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' and during this Varun was given the role of the Chandelier

After this Salman and Kriti did a dance on ‘Pehla Pehla Pyaar’ and the romantic quotient just went sky high. Finally Varun also joined them to shake a leg on the song ‘Manma Emotion' and they did a lot of masti too.

When such guests visit Salman and the housemates, the atmosphere becomes really amazing. Remember to join them on the next episode!

