posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on November 29th, 2015 at 1:41 pm

You folks must be remembering that during the suitcase auction, the contestants deducted a large amount of money from the prize money of the competition and they weren't happy about how things went down back then.

So, our generous Bigg Boss decided to give them a chance to earn back their prize money. But of course they had to complete a task for that. The housemates were given a ‘potli’ or bag which they had to hold on to. Each of the potlis had a different amount of sum in it. If at all the contestants drop the potli, that amount of money will be lost. Sounds easy, right?

So to make it a little tough, Bigg Boss will send in ‘Jallads’ who will cause distractions so that the contestants would leave the potlis. The Jallads will play with their personal stuff and even steal their belongings. The amount that can be won is in the multiple of Lakhs.

Will the housemates be able to earn this money back? Or is this just a lost cause again? Find out, only on Bigg Boss..

Bigg Boss Khabri.