Bigg Boss 9, Day 49: Dilwale in the house!

posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on November 29th, 2015 at 1:21 pm

The housemates got a huge surprise when they got a visit from Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, who were present at the Bigg Boss house to promote their upcoming movie Dilwale.

So as the guests arrived, everyone knew about the fun that was bound to happen. Varun and Kriti made the housemates do several fun tasks. They even made pairs for all the housemates and made them shake a leg with their partners.

Aside, I must tell you that Varun confessed that likes Rochelle and also performed on ‘Radha teri chunri’. Kawaljit and Kishwer also performed a duet on the same song. Rishabh and Digangana then shook a leg on the romantic ‘Suraj hua Madham’ song that spiced up the atmosphere. Prince and Mandana had the most amount of fun as they did the 'Lungi dance' together.

Varun also stunned everyone when he showcased some of his awesome moves from Dilwale.

Don’t forget to watch this episode or else you are going to miss a lot of fun. 

Bigg Boss Khabri


