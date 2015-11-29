posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on November 29th, 2015 at 1:28 pm

Just yesterday Bigg Boss opened the doors of the house and gave an oppurtunity to all the contestants whosoever didn't feel like staying inside the house to simply get up and leave there and then. This was the first time that something like this has happened in the history of the Bigg Boss house and I am sure as shocked as I was after listening to this proposition, you would have been too. But what came as a bigger shocker to me was Rimi who has been showing disinterest from the first day did not budge.

So, Salman confronted Rimi about this and asked her why she didn’t leave when she had the chance. Other housemates too complained about her non- participation and blamed her for losing out on the luxury budget last week. They even suggested her that if she is not worried about the tasks, then she should have just walked out when she had the opportunity.

This whole episode was followed by an activity where all the housemates had to put a bell around any contestant who they thought should have walked out of the door and not surprisingly enough, Rimi had the most number of bells by the end of the task.

Seems like everyone is onto Rimi’s game plan now. How will Rimi respond to this? Will see change it will come up with a new plan?

Bigg Boss Khabri!