posted by Kinjal Sampat, last updated on November 28th, 2015 at 3:22 pm

The captaincy task has been going on longer than anyone expected. And as we all know, longer tasks always end up in bigger controversies. With three people still inside the car, the task is still up and running.

But things took a turn for thw worse after the announcement that the other housemates can indulge in the game and try to get the person of their choice out of the car by any means. The task has gone on for 40 hrs now and a lot of ugly things have happened in the house already, I am sure you witnessed it all in the last episode.

So, Bigg Boss announced that in the last hour of the task, if no one still got out of the car, he would terminate the task. That means all the 40 hours that the contestants endured, all the hardships in the car, will simply go in vain. So will anyone give up in the end? What if no one is made the captain? Will there be another dreadful task?

In the meantime Bigg Boss also opened the house doors and told the contestants that if anyone wanted to leave the house, they could leave it right there and then. Will anyone take the chance and leave? Watch the next episode to find out.

Bigg Boss Khabri!