Bigg Boss 9, Day 48: Guess what made Rochelle jump of joy!

posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on November 28th, 2015 at 8:23 pm

During the Bigg Bose reality check, Rochelle got pretty nostalgic about seeing her journey with Keith. She was missing him very much since he left the house.

But, later in the day she got the biggest surprise of her Bigg Boss stint. Rochelle was called to the confession room and someone special was waiting for her. Yes, it was none other than boyfriend Keith! As she saw him, she hugged him and she was super happy to have him back with her in the Bigg Boss house.

After that both of them came out of the confession room and Keith was welcomed back by everyone in the house. Everyone expressed their condolences after hearing about Keith’s loss and they all became calm for a while.   Now that he is back, I hope he will restore the house with peace.

Don’t miss Keith’s entry in the house!

Bigg Boss Khabri


