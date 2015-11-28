posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on November 28th, 2015 at 4:21 pm

So far we know that Bigg Boss has been quite tolerant with all the contestants. But this time, he decides to show the housemates where they actually stand in the current scenario

All the contestants were shown an audio-visual clip of what they have done in the house till now and he then made some pretty straight forward comments about their attitude, behavior and perspective. This reality check came as a surprise to all of them and it made lots of things pretty tense.

While watching her audio-visual with Keith, Rochelle got very emotional and broke down in front of everyone. Bigg Boss made sure that he gave them the message that he wanted to give and so he kept his comments crisp and straight.

He told Rochelle that she has made her image as Keith’s girlfriend and her individuality has been jeopardized so far. He also told Rishab that he came into the house as a threat, but now he is being taken as a joke. He was shown a visual of his journey from being the Don of the house to the laughing stock. Prince was also told that a hero is someone, who stands out in the crowd but he isn’t acting like it. Suyyash was also termed as 'Joru ka Gulam'. So much BURN!

How will the housemates react to these blunt comments? Don’t forget to watch the next episode.

