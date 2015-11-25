posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on November 25th, 2015 at 9:28 am

During the luxury budget task, Bigg Boss Dairy, when the two captains for the task, Rimi and Prince went in to the store room for submitting the milk packets, the former showed some courtesy to the latter and gave him some of the packets from her team’s collection.

It might have seemed like Rimi was being kind to Prince but little did she know that her world would be turned upside down. Bigg Boss Baba ne sab dekha aur dikhaya bhi. Bigg Boss Baba called Priya and showed her the clip where Rimi was giving the packets to Prince.

Priya, furious over this, straightaway called a team meeting and told them that in spite of being the captain, Rimi was bringing the team down and she would be solely responsible if their team lost. She accused Rimi of selling out her own team for a friendly favor.

How will Rimi handle this situation? Will she pay for her actions?

