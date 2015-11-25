posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on November 25th, 2015 at 11:11 am

You might remember how Priya accused Rishabh of sexually abusing her during the task and how later on Rishabh defended his honor by saying that he was totally focusing on his task.

Later on in the day Kawaljit called Priya an ‘aunty’ which Priya didn’t take too well. She felt it was an undignified remark and after hearing this she lashed out on Prince’s entire team and had some very heated arguments with them. She also accused them of being way too aggressive.

One thing led to another and soon there was a lot of name calling. Kawaljit was called a ‘suvar’. Later, when Rishabh found tissues inside the Blue team's milk cans and informed Kawaljit regarding it, he commented back by saying that maybe in Australia they add tissues and drink it! Priya felt offended and made a huge issue out of it, calling Kawaljit a racist.

Things are about to get pretty serious in the Bigg Boss house. Yes, it’s really happening!

Now who said what against whom? That is your job to find out when you watch the next episode of Bigg Boss!

Bigg Boss Khabri!