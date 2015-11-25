Bigg Boss 9, Day 45: Priya-Kawaljit clash big time!

posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on November 25th, 2015 at 11:11 am

You might remember how Priya accused Rishabh of sexually abusing her during the task and how later on Rishabh defended his honor by saying that he was totally focusing on his task.

Later on in the day Kawaljit  called Priya an ‘aunty’ which Priya didn’t take too well.  She felt it was an undignified remark and after hearing this she lashed out on Prince’s entire team and had some very heated arguments with them. She also accused them of being way too aggressive.

One thing led to another and soon there was a lot of name calling. Kawaljit  was called a ‘suvar’. Later, when Rishabh found tissues inside the Blue team's milk cans and informed Kawaljit regarding it, he commented back by saying that maybe in Australia they add  tissues and drink it! Priya felt offended and made a huge issue out of it, calling Kawaljit a racist.

Things are about to get pretty serious in the Bigg Boss house. Yes, it’s really happening!

Now who said what against whom? That is your job to find out when you watch the next episode of Bigg Boss!

Bigg Boss Khabri!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with