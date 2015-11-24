posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on November 24th, 2015 at 5:25 pm

Kawaljit Singh, the third wild card entrant in the house has already started to show his true colors. After acting as an advisor and getting into a little ‘noek jhok’ here and there, Kawaljit crossed all lines during the luxury budget task this week. What I can’t get a hold of is, how does a 60-year-old man who most of the people would consider to be grounded and down-to-earth would act in such a childish manner. His comments and actions during the task totally put me off. He even pushed Mandy so much so that she ended up crying. Ouchies…! And that wasn’t it! He even made really under handed comments at Priya who didn’t gulp it down too well and that led to an argument between the two. Now! Now! Yes, I agree that a wild card was sent in to create some ‘hungama’ but cheapness ki to haddh parr kar di.

It wasn’t me who was disgusted with the attitude, housemates too were quite taken aback by his behavior and asked him to stop right away. But Kawaljit did not pay any heeds to their requests and continued on with his attitude. Not listening to the warning, housemates planned to teach him a lesson and made a point that they won’t respect his age anymore. The contestants also claimed that Kawaljit Singh had lost his character. That’s a shocker isn’t it? To find out what all happened inside the house, don’t forget to catch tonight’s episode at 10:30PM.

Bigg Boss Khabri