Bigg Boss 9, Day 43: Priya Malik to bring about a whirlwind of change inside the house!

posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on November 23rd, 2015 at 2:24 pm

The former Bigg Boss Australia contestant has finally entered the Bigg Boss house as a wild card entry. From the looks of yesterday’s episode, I bet we are going to see the house in a whole new perspective, all thanks to Priya’s straight-forward and blunt attitude.

The moment Priya stepped into the house, she took charge of the place and sat down with some of the housemates and discussed her opinions about what they had been doing wrong on the show so far and why they haven’t been taking a stand for all the wrong things that have been happening inside the Bigg Boss house.

She even went onto mention how no one was saying anything to Kishwer, Suyyash and Prince for their bullying ways, and that keeping mum about such a thing made everyone an equal party to it. Looks like finally someone has come to open the housemates’ eyes. Despite Salman’s constant reminders, there have been no visible change in the attitude of the housemates and I hope after this, they take things a little more seriously inside the Bigg Boss house.

Now with another strong contender entering the house, will this cause a rift and divide the housemates further. Well! I can’t inform or deny but I can ask you to watch tonight’s episode to find out the answer yourself.

