posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on November 23rd, 2015 at 4:13 pm

It seems like Kawaljit is mixing up pretty well with the housemates. In this entire interaction process, he has also been seen bringing up some heated moments from the past and adding to all of that he has already started taking sides.

Today, while having lunch he was seen telling Kishwer that the time when she spat into Rishabh’s food, he found it to be absolutely entertaining and that he enjoyed it a lot. Even after Kishwer defended herself by saying that she didn’t spit into the food and it was actually Keith, Kawaljit still encouraged her and laughed it off.

Kishwer might have taken it all in good humor, but Rishabh didn’t find it one bit funny and pointed out at the time when Salman scolded Kishwer for doing something so disgusting. He even told Kawaljit not to bring such topics up in the future and in return he just taunted him back by saying not to take the talk too far. It didn’t go down too well with Rishabh and he simply chose to ignore and walk off, while Kawaljit sat there laughing and poking jibes at his how low his patience level is. By the looks of how Kawaljit is playing his cards, I bet he has planned his moves beforehand.

Kawaljit certainly know which buttons to press and who to piss off. What is exactly his game plan and how is he planning to get the game on his side, that only time will tell. To find out all this and much more, don’t forget to catch tonight’s episode at 10:30 PM.

Bigg Boss Khabri.