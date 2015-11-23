Bigg Boss 9, Day 43: By hook or by crook!

posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on November 23rd, 2015 at 1:39 pm

Though our wild card entrant Kawaljit has just entered into the Bigg Boss house, he has already started to play mind games with the inmates. While having a conversation the other housemates, Kawaljit  pointed out on how Rimi flatly refused to give up her makeup in exchange of the luxury budget and that they had to do something about it. The way Kawaljit is going, I am glad someone is taking some action in the house. I was tired of seeing Rimi get away with practically everything in spite of the hard work the other housemates have been seen putting into every task.

Kawaljit was seen advising the housemates to steal Rimi’s makeup and put it in the store room in order to get the luxury budget for this week. Ab humare housemates bhi toh koi doodh ke dhoole nahi hain! The moment the housemates saw Rimi’s suitcase unattended, Diggy and Rochelle made a run for it and handed it over to Prince. Prince then rushed into the store room and kept it inside.

The moment Rimi realized that her makeup had gone missing, she turned red in anger.  She confronted the housemates and told them that they just wanted to get the luxury budget for the week. Rimi was seen later warning the housemates that she wouldn’t be participating in any of the other tasks in the future.

Would Rimi seriously give up on doing all the tasks or will she go with the flow? To find out what turn this incident takes from here on, don’t forget to watch tonight’s episode at 10:30PM.

 Bigg Boss Khabri


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with