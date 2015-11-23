posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on November 23rd, 2015 at 1:39 pm

Though our wild card entrant Kawaljit has just entered into the Bigg Boss house, he has already started to play mind games with the inmates. While having a conversation the other housemates, Kawaljit pointed out on how Rimi flatly refused to give up her makeup in exchange of the luxury budget and that they had to do something about it. The way Kawaljit is going, I am glad someone is taking some action in the house. I was tired of seeing Rimi get away with practically everything in spite of the hard work the other housemates have been seen putting into every task.

Kawaljit was seen advising the housemates to steal Rimi’s makeup and put it in the store room in order to get the luxury budget for this week. Ab humare housemates bhi toh koi doodh ke dhoole nahi hain! The moment the housemates saw Rimi’s suitcase unattended, Diggy and Rochelle made a run for it and handed it over to Prince. Prince then rushed into the store room and kept it inside.

The moment Rimi realized that her makeup had gone missing, she turned red in anger. She confronted the housemates and told them that they just wanted to get the luxury budget for the week. Rimi was seen later warning the housemates that she wouldn’t be participating in any of the other tasks in the future.

Would Rimi seriously give up on doing all the tasks or will she go with the flow? To find out what turn this incident takes from here on, don’t forget to watch tonight’s episode at 10:30PM.

