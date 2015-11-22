Bigg Boss 9, Day 42: Salman and Deepika do some matargashti on the sets of Bigg Boss!

posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on November 22nd, 2015 at 6:20 pm

After replacing Bigg Boss for one day and meeting the housemates, Deepika went on to do matargashti with Salman.

During the show, both of them indulged in several activities. One of them was from the movie Tamasha in which they were supposed to lie no matter what they said. The activity revealed quite a few personal things about the stars and both of them shared a laugh because of it. In this very session, Deepika proposed to Salman. Now, I am definitely feeling jealous of Salman.  But then again, he is Salman Khan, and I am just  merely a Khabri. 

Later, both of them enacted a famous scene from the movie Chennai Express in which Salman imitated Deepika.  Deepika was seen having a blast, and so she asked Salman to sing ‘main hoon hero tera’ which Salman eventually sang and they both danced to it.

Make sure you join all the fun with Deepika and Salman at 9 PM tonight.



