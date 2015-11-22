Bigg Boss 9, Day 42: Ek haath lo, ek haath do!

posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on November 22nd, 2015 at 3:11 pm

With great power comes great responsibility. But remember everything comes with a price tag.

When Deepika was made the Bigg Boss for one day, she was given some special powers in order to help the housemates since they received zero points during the luxury budget task. In exchange of the luxury budget, Deepika threw in an exchange deal in which she asked Rimi to give up all her make up. And that wasn't just it! Rimi was asked not to borrow makeup even from her fellow housemates. Ouchies... With someone who is so obsessed with looking good at all times, this deal must have come as a shocker. I felt Rimi absolutely deserved it considering her non-involvement as a sanchalak in the 'shararti bachche' task twas the reason behind all of the mess in the first place.

This offer came in as a ray of hope for the housemates who were desperate to get the luxury budget in order to shop for essentials. But as we all know, Rimi is a tad bit too attached to her makeup and just like me, the inmates too had second thoughts about whether Rimi would do it or not. 

To find out whether Rimi sacrificed her makeup for the betterment of the house or would there be more drama following the announcement, don't forget to watch tonight's episode at 9PM.

Bigg Boss Khabri


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with