posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on November 22nd, 2015 at 1:44 pm

Doing tasks week after week can get a little tiring and one certainly needs a break from all of that. Amidst the busy schedule have you ever wondered why Bigg Boss hasn't taken a break so far on the show? Well! Surprise...surprise. He has finally handed over the reins to someone else but just for one day. You must be wondering who that person is?

It was handed over to none other than Deepika Padukone. Deepika had come down for the promotion of Tamasha and she was given the opportunity to act like Bigg Boss for one day. So, she decided to make the most of it. She made the housemates do a series of tasks to create ‘Tamasha’ inside the house. She made Suyyash sing a song describing the three bad habits of Kishwer and even made some of the housemates enact a scene from the cult movie 'Sholay'. Later she made Mandana propose to Prince just to add that extra pinch of drama.

She definitely made the best out of being the Bigg Boss through these fun activities. To watch out for all what happened after Deepika's entry, don’t miss tonight’s episode at 9 PM.

