Bigg Boss 9, Day 41: Salman relives his childhood!

The 'Shararati Bachche' task surely brought out the child in all of the housemates. But tonight it was Salman's turn to remember some of his memories from the past.

Salman shared some of his childhood photos with the housemates and made them go 'awwwww.' He also shared some of his childhood memories on the show. This gave the housemates an opportunity to share a light moment with Salman!

These are the moments that bring the house together.  But are they good enough to bind them together for a long time?

