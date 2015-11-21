Bigg Boss 9, Day 41 : Salman acts like a true mentor!

posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on November 21st, 2015 at 7:37 pm

When Mandana was sent into the secret room, Bigg Boss threw another twist into the game. While Mandana was in the room , housemates were told that Mandana was watching them and whenever the red light turned on, they all had to bitch about her. Bigg Boss had also told the housemates that Mandana would later nominate two people and they would be given immunity from the nominations and would be declared as safe.

Later when Mandana came back she was very upset that Rochelle had bitched a lot about her. Her relationship with Rochelle was jeopardised because of all of this. So when Salman met the housemates this week,  he cleared the air between Mandana and Rochelle. He told Mandana that Rochelle was just following the orders of Bigg Boss and it was just a part of the game and she deliberately did not bitch about her. Well! Mandy looked very miffed with Rochelle and has been seen going around the house talking ill about her.

So, will Mandana understand the situation this time around or will she again be her usual self and not listen to anyone?

To find out if Salman was able to mend broken ties, catch tonight's episode at 9pm sharp. 

Bigg Boss Khabri


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with