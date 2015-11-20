posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on November 20th, 2015 at 5:35 pm

After the surprise nominations this week, Bigg Boss announced the captaincy task which was held between the safe contestants Rochelle, Prince and Kishwer.

The housemates were asked by Bigg Boss to try out different methods to break the patience level of the captains so that they would leave the task mid-way. Whoever lasted the longest in the challenge would end up being named the captain next week. The housemates were equally supportive of Prince and Rochelle but did not spare one single opportunity to break the duo’s tolerance level.

Rishabh who was seen fighting with Rishabh yesterday got a chance to get even with Prince today, and looking at their past history Rishabh went all out to play it dirty with Prince. He even went as far as throwing chilli powder on Prince’s face. Not only was Prince at the receiving end of his game, but even our dearest Rochelle. She was seen crying as her eyes were burning due to all the chilli powder that entered her eyes. And that’s not all what he did, he even poured shampoo on Prince’s head. He was right when he said he is the devil because he surely played it dirty. To watch all that happened in the house, don’t forget to catch tonight’s episode at 10:30PM.

Bigg Boss Khabri