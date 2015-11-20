posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on November 20th, 2015 at 7:24 pm

The ‘shararati bachche’ luxury task was very crucial for everyone in the house and it was already decided that the nominations and the luxury budget would be decided based on the outcome of it. Despite it being so critical, Rimi was unfazed by all that was going on in the house and didn’t take her responsibility as a sanchalak for the task too seriously.

Rimi’s ‘I don’t care’ attitude has started to get to everyone. Her cute one-liners have started to get me really angry. Everyone in the house is working so hard and it’s just her who can’t seem to get things going. What would shock you even more is the announcement that was made by Bigg Boss which I must tell you literally shook up the whole house. The only person really proud of the announcement would probably be Aryabhata who literally invented it or maybe even Rimi. No points for guessing! The luxury budget allocated this week was zero, and the entire credit goes to Rimi. She was as responsible for the task as the others and she surely let everyone in the house down. As usual she remained unaffected. The most upset amongst the housemates was Suyyash who was the captain of the house last week.

With no luxury budget in their hands this week, the housemates will be unable to buy their desired supplies. It has finally come to the point of extreme survival in the Bigg Boss house and now the question arises who will survive in the house and how long?

To find out what happened in the house post the luxury budget announcement, don’t forget to catch tonight’s episode at 10:30 PM.

Bigg Boss Khabri.