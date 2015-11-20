posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on November 20th, 2015 at 6:03 pm

After the surprise nominations this week, Bigg Boss announced the captaincy task which was fought between three contestants - Rochelle, Kishwer and Prince. Each of the three contenders was given a bowl filled with colored water and were asked to hold onto it. Whoever managed to hold onto the bowl of water without spilling it was to be declared as the next captain in the Bigg Boss house.

I bet it sounds really easy for you because it surely does to me. Right? But as you all know by now, nothing in the house is served on a silver platter. The other housemates were asked to distract and trouble the contenders so that were forced to quit the task in-between. By the looks of how each of the contestants were doing, I can assure you it was one hell of a task. Suyyash who was the captain last week was made the moderator for this task. More than Kishwer, Rochelle and Prince were troubled by the housemates so much so that they were even sprinkled with chilli powder and black pepper powder. Despite of all the difficulties that the trio went through, they fought hard and carried out throughout the day.

To find out who held onto the bowl the longest and won the captaincy task, don’t forget to catch tonight’s episode at 10:30PM.

Bigg Boss Khabri