posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on October 15th, 2015 at 2:34 pm

The Bigg Boss House has seen a perfect start to the week. With so much happening in a week already, I have my chin resting upon my palms to see what unfolds next. The catfights , the Punjabi thug tone, the luxury budget challenges, the cold war amongst the jodis and that’s how I have learned to spell drama in a week. The house needs some formal order or else I will jumble up my lessons too soon. Elect the captains, shall we ?

Of the people ,For the people, By the people. Such a simple do. But wait, in this house beauty is in the insanity and not simplicity. After the call was made on the best performers of the luxury budget challenge, little did they know that they will be straddling up for another one. Aman and Kishwer , who were the best performers at the challenge will be pitched against Vikas and Yuvika, who were voted for by the other house mates for a face off in the Captaincy Challenge.

I would have so loved to see a across country race but I will settle with Bigg Boss on the idea of Rise and Shine with Yoga. Yes, the contestants will have to just follow three simple steps- Observe the Asan, Perform the Asan, Hang in there and Win. As for what’s not simple is – Can you do the Asan, For how long can you stay in the yoga pose and Are you READY?

Well, time and tide wait for no man, but picking the seasons first captains, it surely can! I can’t wait to catch a glimpse of the look on the faces of the contenders for the captaincy challenge. Any bets on who is going to win? I promise, I won’t sneak a word to Bigg Boss.

Bigg Boss Khabri!