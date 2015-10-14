Bigg Boss 9, Day 3:Is it love again or just the beginning of an ugly spat for Roopal and Ankit?

Well, what I see from my room here is that the contestants are on a joy ride of ‘trouble extravaganza’.  Over the past half week we have seen a lot of action and one in particular that set buzz was the break up Jodi of the house- Ankit and Roopal.
The strife between the couple is evident and looks like Ankit is gearing  up to play ‘nightmare-in-a-shining-armour’. Its not going to be cakewalk for Roopal with this bitter past of hers lurking around like a sticky note. The tanebaazi is probably going to have crazy decibels this time. With tiny peeks into their squabbles , this time the buzz is a little different. Roopal , to whom  ex-beau Ankit’s presence on the show  is working like a big botheration had her first ‘face to face’ talk with him over a hair serum.  Hair Serum ? Really?! Weren’t they lovers like? Anyway, I am an ambassador of peace.
Apparently Kishwer helps get Ankit the hair serum from Roopal. When Roopal figures that its Ankit who needs the hair serum she snaps at him ‘sweetly’ saying ‘tum mujhse mango gaye toh mein nahi dungi kya?’ Did I just say snap and sweetly in the same sentence? Well, Ankit  had his quirky reply cap pretty much on. I am going to be all ears to it.
Is Ankit trying to mend ways with Roopal? Will Roopal be able to brave her front against the past storm or is the storm is going to get her? Has the sun on this love story set already or I see a ray of sunshine coming soon?  I shall watch it in style , Sunglasses please, Bigg Boss!
