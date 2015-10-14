posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on October 14th, 2015 at 1:43 pm

You know when I got up this morning, I wondered how the first week at the Bigg Boss House seems to be going pretty fast. The gunshot of challenges has been fired up and we are seeking a close range to ‘Hadh Kardi Apne’. While we already have ex lovers and current lovers at a lock in under the same roof ,some are swaying in the ambit of attraction. Regardless of the fact that the pairs have different saathidaars in the house, love is playing the ‘chumbak’.

I don’t see good news arising from this closeness amongst the duos. But I sure see better drama making its way to our hot screens. Mademoiselle Mandana seems to be pretty miffed by the fact that she has to keep tailing Keith every time he pays a visit to his lady love Rochelle. They two get talking about it and we see steam of envy spreading its waft to our gossipy nose. My senses are coming alive.

Will Mandana be able to keep up with Keith’s love for his Baby doll sone di? Are there feelings stemming up in her heart for Keith? Will Keith be able to keep his cool and not spew anger on the ‘nag-tag’. With a lot of ‘guy’ attention driven towards Mandana and with our little Ken and Barbie story of Keith and Rochelle we may have a new geometry if not chemistry. Any status report of angular shifts Bigg Boss?

