posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on November 17th, 2015 at 2:29 pm

As you already know that nominations for this week are entirely based on the luxury budget task and it is time for the task to finally end. This means the bomb of nominations is about to drop on the housemates.

As Rimi was the moderator of the task she will be asked to select any one member whose performance was the worst during the luxury budget task. The contestant will be terminated from the house immediately, but apparently he/she won’t be heading home. Instead they will head to a secret room built right outside the house and from there they will keep an eye on the activities going on in the house.

This sudden twist definitely means that Bigg Boss has something big in his mind. But what?

Who will actually get nominated this time? What relevance does the secret room holds here? Catch all this on the next episode of Bigg Boss!

