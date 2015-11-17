Bigg Boss 9, Day 38: Game mein Twist!

posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on November 17th, 2015 at 2:29 pm

As you already know that nominations for this week are entirely based on the luxury budget task and it is time for the task to finally end. This means the bomb of nominations is about to drop on the housemates.

As Rimi was the moderator of the task she will be asked to select any one member whose performance was the worst during the luxury budget task. The contestant will be terminated from the house immediately, but apparently he/she won’t be heading home. Instead they will head to a secret room built right outside the house and from there they will keep an eye on the activities going on in the house.

This sudden twist definitely means that Bigg Boss has something big in his mind. But what?

Who will actually get nominated this time? What relevance does the secret room holds here? Catch all this on the next episode of Bigg Boss!

Bigg Boss Khabri


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with