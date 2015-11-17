posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on November 17th, 2015 at 1:30 pm

If the ‘Shararati Bachche’ task has brought one thing to the Bigg Boss house, it is a wave of arguments. It seems like the arguments between the two teams will never end.

This time around the trio of Suyyash, Kishwer and Prince, who’ve been very close from the start, fell victim to the ‘fight curse’ of this task. When Prince’s team was playing the role of the kids, they ransacked the bedrooms and created a big mess all around the house.

So just to give them a taste of their own medicine, Suyyash’s team decided to enter the bedroom. While Aman was trying to enter the bedroom, Prince’s team restricted them from entering it. This made Suyyash’s team lose their minds. They accused the other team of being hypocrites and playing unfairly. While this argument was taking place, there was a little ‘push-pull’ scene which just ignited the argument more. Suyash and Kishwer-Prince were involved in a heated verbal spat.

This task is breaking up the best of the friends. Will this create an impact on the happenings in the house?

