posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on November 17th, 2015 at 1:13 pm

Just when you thought that Mandana cannot be anymore unreasonable and short-tempered, she proves us wrong again. It was the controversy queen who got involved in another argument again. This takes her count up to two fights in one single task.

But this time she fought with her recently turned best friend Rochelle Maria Rao. Just a while back Rochelle had admitted that she had started to like Mandana and they were getting close. But while Mandana was playing the kid, she went bonkers and was seen dancing near the pool wearing a test tube.

Rochelle, who was playing sitter, went to do her job of changing the diaper and she tried to do it without causing any inconvenience to Mandana. She was trying to pull the diaper and that's when Mandana accused her of physically hurting her. Rochelle was taken aback by this and revolted against her to defend herself. One thing led to another and the argument caught fire. There was a lot of screaming and shouting between both of them.

At this point I am too afraid to ask, but will Mandana ever stop?

Bigg Boss Khabri