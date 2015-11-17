posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on November 17th, 2015 at 10:41 am

I’ve said it once, I’ve said it a hundred times that Mandana Karimi is the controversy queen of the Bigg Boss house this season. Let me save you from guessing and get right to it.

During the ‘Shararati Bachche’ task when Kishwer’s team was playing kids, Mandana was in the babysitter’s role. Mandana complained about her health and did not actively participate in the task. She took a pass while others were working to win the task. When it was time for Mandana's turn to be in the kid’s role, she magically recovered and was seen jumping and playing around the house with full enthusiasm. This certainly did not please Prince. He passed a comment that Mandana was acting fake the day before and she did not take this well. She even abused Prince which led to a heated argument and as a result Prince walked out.

Well, I guess no task in the Bigg Boss house is complete without an argument. Now where will this argument lead to? Watch the next episode to find out!

Bigg Boss Khabri