posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on November 17th, 2015 at 10:31 am

The kids in the ‘Shararati Bachche’ task gave a great amount of stress to the babysitters. They made the baby sitters dance to their tune all day long. But now is the payback time.

After Kishwer, Prince, Rishab and Rochelle finished playing kids and troubling the housemates, it was time for the baby sitters to return the favor. After spending a whole day taking care of the naughty kids - Aman, Digangana, Suyash and Mandana will have the reins in their hands as they start playing the role of kids.

This is where the revenge will start. They will put all their efforts to make the other team realize how much grief they had to bear while they were babysitting them.

So will they be able to break the other team’s patience? Watch the next episode to find out.

Bigg Boss Khabri