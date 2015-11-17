Bigg Boss 9, Day 37: Karma hits back!

posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on November 17th, 2015 at 10:31 am

The kids in the ‘Shararati Bachche’ task gave a great amount of stress to the babysitters. They made the baby sitters dance to their tune all day long. But now is the payback time.

After Kishwer, Prince, Rishab and Rochelle finished playing kids and troubling the housemates, it was time for the baby sitters to return the favor. After spending a whole day taking care of the naughty kids - Aman, Digangana, Suyash and Mandana will have the reins in their hands as they start playing the role of kids.

This is where the revenge will start. They will put all their efforts to make the other team realize how much grief they had to bear while they were babysitting them.

So will they be able to break the other team’s patience? Watch the next episode to find out.

Bigg Boss Khabri


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with