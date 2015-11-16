Bigg Boss 9, Day 36: Om Bigg Boss Nominations bhavah!

posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on November 16th, 2015 at 11:51 am

In the beginning of every week, the contestants nominate their counter parts to evict them from the house. But this time Bigg Boss decided to break the cycle.

The luxury budget task ‘Shararati Bachche’ will decide the fate of the contestants. This week instead of the regular nominations, the housemates will be nominated on the basis of their performance in the luxury budget task.

Now I guess the housemates will be motivated enough to perform knowing that their survival in the house is at stake. This just might be the perfect motivator for them.

So will this task-oriented nomination change the atmosphere of the Bigg Boss house? Keep watching to know more!

Bigg Boss Khabri


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with