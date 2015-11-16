posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on November 16th, 2015 at 11:51 am

In the beginning of every week, the contestants nominate their counter parts to evict them from the house. But this time Bigg Boss decided to break the cycle.

The luxury budget task ‘Shararati Bachche’ will decide the fate of the contestants. This week instead of the regular nominations, the housemates will be nominated on the basis of their performance in the luxury budget task.

Now I guess the housemates will be motivated enough to perform knowing that their survival in the house is at stake. This just might be the perfect motivator for them.

So will this task-oriented nomination change the atmosphere of the Bigg Boss house? Keep watching to know more!

Bigg Boss Khabri