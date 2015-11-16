posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on November 16th, 2015 at 12:36 pm

We all have been victims of several pranks, some played by our not-so-dear friends. Sometimes, these jokes become too humiliating and soul scratching.

A similar thing happened in the Bigg Boss house on Day 36 when Digangana was pulled into the pool by someone. It seemed like a pretty small joke, until Digangana reacted in a not so sporting way.

She wasn’t happy by the prank and in case you are wondering who pulled her in to the pool, then you should know that it is none other than the prankster Prince Narula. Apparently things didn’t go down as he had imagined and Digangana took it too personally.

Are we in for another fight? Will Prince ever grow up? We all know the answer to the second question. Don’t miss it!

Bigg Boss Khabri