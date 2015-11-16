posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on November 16th, 2015 at 11:43 am

It is said that the innocence of a child is the purest thing to exist. But people who raise kids also know the other side of the story as kids are often nuisance-causing creatures too.

And just to give the housemates some experience of that, Bigg Boss gave them a task to test their patience. The name of the task is ‘Shararati Bachche,' but this task is not to be taken lightly as it is the luxury budget task for this week too.

In this task, some housemates will play the role of a day care centre's staff whose job will be to take good care of the children. But where will the children come from, that too in the Bigg Boss house?

Well, the rest of the housemates will play children! Yes, fully grown adults who keep nagging will get to play the role of children and the daycare staff will be responsible to take care of these children with a series of guidelines that they will have to follow and we will see Rimi playing the moderator of this task. The day care staff has to keep patience and not break any rule throughout the task. If they don't follow the rules, they will lose the task.

So how will the bachcha party irritate the staff? Don’t miss the action!

