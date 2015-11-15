posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on November 15th, 2015 at 5:36 pm

A wise man once said “We’re all Liars who lie to thrive and survive”. And I have to say that we most certainly are. Especially in the Bigg Boss house, lies come very easy to the contestants. The contestants are always playing their games and politics. They do all sorts of drama to win the show.

But this time around, they won’t be able to lie because they will sit on the “Sach Ki Kursi.” Salman will question some of the contestants and they will to tell the truth and nothing else. If they don’t, the lie detector will catch the drift. This polygraph test will bring out all the emotions and all the grudges out once and for all.

It will be interesting to watch how the contestants will put up to this test.

It is going to be one hell of a task. Don’t miss it!

Bigg Boss Khabri