posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on November 15th, 2015 at 5:18 pm

Kishwer is known to be a ‘muhfat,' who gets way too straight forward with people sometimes. Add that to the factor that she judges people too often and you get yourselves a bad personality.

That was the topic of debate when Kamya Punjabi came on the show tonight, she was one of the panelist in the Bigg Boss discussion panel. Kamya expressed her disappointment with Kishwer and Suyash’s attitude towards the show and towards the other housemates.

Kamya, who is a dedicated Bigg Boss viewer, interacted with the contestants and gave them an outsider’s perspective of their conduct in the house. During this she pointed out Kishwer’s mistakes. She revealed that Kishwer called the other housemates ‘uneducated’ and ‘uncultured’. But she added that he such name calling will do no good to her but instead harm her image.

Clearly Kishwer was not very happy to hear this from Kamya and did not take it too well. She was upset after hearing the comments.

Will Kishwer counter Kamya? Keep wondering and catch the next episode of Bigg Boss to know everything.

