Bigg Boss 9 , Day 35: Gautam Gulati turns mentor, gives sound advice to housemates

posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on November 15th, 2015 at 5:13 pm

Experience is the greatest teacher and the words of an experienced individual are even greater. What one can learn from others can truly help you change in levels that are beyond comprehension. And standing testimony to this very statement is someone that the entire nation has come to love. The heart throb of women world over and the winner of Bigg Boss eight, Gautam Gulati was seen putting the entire house to a stand still on day 35 of Bigg Boss. Gautam was seen making a powerful entry by singing his last year’s theme song 'we love Gauti'.The housemates were surprised as well as happy to see him. It was a bag of mixed emotions for everyone in the house.

Gautam was also was seen whispering his ‘guru mantra’  to the contestants’ and  giving all some great advice. He also got a little nostalgic while he recalled his days at the Bigg Boss house. He narrated the story to everyone on how he stole milk and nutella while he was in the house and hid it from others. He also had a one-on-one with each and every member of the house and guided them on how they should conduct themselves in the house.

I really hope Gauti's advice puts a little sense into the housemates and brings about the stability and unity that so lacks amongst the housemates. 

To find out what happens next, don't forget to catch tonight's episode folks! 

Bigg Boss Khabri


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with