posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on November 15th, 2015 at 5:13 pm

Experience is the greatest teacher and the words of an experienced individual are even greater. What one can learn from others can truly help you change in levels that are beyond comprehension. And standing testimony to this very statement is someone that the entire nation has come to love. The heart throb of women world over and the winner of Bigg Boss eight, Gautam Gulati was seen putting the entire house to a stand still on day 35 of Bigg Boss. Gautam was seen making a powerful entry by singing his last year’s theme song 'we love Gauti'.The housemates were surprised as well as happy to see him. It was a bag of mixed emotions for everyone in the house.

Gautam was also was seen whispering his ‘guru mantra’ to the contestants’ and giving all some great advice. He also got a little nostalgic while he recalled his days at the Bigg Boss house. He narrated the story to everyone on how he stole milk and nutella while he was in the house and hid it from others. He also had a one-on-one with each and every member of the house and guided them on how they should conduct themselves in the house.

I really hope Gauti's advice puts a little sense into the housemates and brings about the stability and unity that so lacks amongst the housemates.

